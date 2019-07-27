SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED IN ROBBERY-CARJACKING

A Sioux City man is in custody facing charges following an overnight robbery in Morningside.

Police say the victim had stopped at an ATM machine to get cash in the 4500 block of Morningside Avenue around 12:15am this (Saturday) morning when he was approached by a suspect with a handgun.

The suspect took the victim’s cash and drove away with his car.

The car was spotted by South Sioux City Police in that city a short time later and the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot.

That suspect then threatened a second victim with a handgun, and took that person’s vehicle at 1:30 a.m. near 13th and Dakota Avenue.

Ten minutes later, Sioux City Police spotted that stolen vehicle near Gordon Drive and Nebraska Street.

The vehicle fled and after a short pursuit, the suspect abandoned the vehicle on the east end of the Gordon Drive viaduct and fled on foot.

He was soon apprehended by police.

Twenty-five year old Jeremiah J. Shortenhaus is charged with First Degree Robbery, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Second Degree Theft and Eluding.

He is currently in custody at the Woodbury County Jail.

