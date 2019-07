DQ BLIZZARD SALES RAISE FUNDS FOR CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK

SIOUXLAND DAIRY QUEENS TEAMED UP WITH THE CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK THURSDAY TO SUPPORT CHILDREN’S HEALTHCARE IN SIOUXLAND.

ELIZABETH ROSSISTER OF CMN SAYS THE ANNUAL “MIRACLE TREAT DAY”, RAISES FUNDS FOR THE LOCAL CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

OC…….AND HELPED BY US. :11

ONE OF THOSE CHILDREN IS OLIVIA BAHNEY, THIS YEAR’S MIRACLE TREAT CHILD.

HER MOTHER, DESIREE, SAYS OLIVIA HAS BEEN HELPED BY CMN SINCE HER BIRTH:

OC…………FUTURE BABIES. :14

OVER $18-THOUSAND WAS RAISED BY AREA DAIRY QUEEN’S ON LAST YEAR’S MIRACLE TREAT DAY AND CMN HOPES THIS YEAR’S TOTAL EXCEEDS THAT.