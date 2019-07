MAN INJURED IN SHOOTING NEAR DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A SHOOTING OVERNIGHT ALONG VIRGINIA STREET.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE 700 BLOCK OF VIRGINIA STREET AT 12:31 THIS MORNING FOR SHOTS FIRED.

UPON ARRIVAL, POLICE LOCATED A MAN SUFFERING FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE ABDOMEN.

THE MAN WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE MEDICAL CENTER. NO OTHER INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.