IT’S FINALLY TIME FOR SWEET CORN AT FARMER’S MARKET

Sweet corn season has finally arrived in all parts of Iowa.

Sioux City Farmer’s Market Manager, Becky Kempers, started fielding questions in early June about sweet corn.

Sweet corn development in the Midwest was delayed due to this year’s rainy, wet weather in the early spring, followed by cool conditions.

Three vendors will be selling sweet corn when the Sioux City Farmers Market opens Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The Sioux City Farmers Market, across from the Tyson Events Center, will have five sweet corn vendors this Saturday.