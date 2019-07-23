INJUNCTION GRANTED AGAINST FORMER BRIAR CLIFF PRESIDENT

Briar Cliff University has been granted a temporary injunction against its former president.

The university asked for the injunction against Dr. Hamid Shirvani to prevent him from disclosing confidential information about Briar Cliff in a potential lawsuit against the institution.

Shirvani threatened to sue the university in May.

A statement from Briar Cliff says quote “Based on issues that have come to the attention of Briar Cliff University, the University filed a petition for an injunction to protect confidential and proprietary information. This course of action was chosen to support the mission and goals of the Briar Cliff community. As always, the well-being of the University’s students, faculty and staff is paramount.”

In asking for the injunction, current president Rachelle Karstens stated that Briar Cliff has genuine concerns that Dr. Shirvani may immediately disclose BCU’s confidential information as a result of his threatened lawsuit and demand against BCU.

Shirvani was hired as president in 2016, but left the school under a separation agreement in 2017 because of what he called family, personal and professional considerations.