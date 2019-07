CAMPERS SOAR OVER CAMP HIGH HOPES ON NEW SWING

CAMPERS AT SIOUX CITY’S CAMP HIGH HOPES ARE NOW FLYING 40 FEET THROUGH THE AIR ON THE NEWEST ADDITION TO THE SPECIAL NEEDS FACILITY.

DIRECTOR CHRIS LIBERTO SAYS A NEW SADDLEBACK GIANT SWING LETS THE CAMPERS SOAR THROUGH THE TREES OVER A RAVINE:

OC………..THE SWING AS WELL. :13

THE CAMPERS HAVE THE OPTION TO GO AS HIGH AS THEY ARE COMFORTABLE DOING ON THE SWING ATTACHED TO A TRIO OF 50 FOOT HIGH POLES.

TIFFANI JOHNSON, THE CAMP SMILES AMBASSADOR, TOOK THE FIRST RIDE OF THE DAY.

SHE WAS A LITTLE NERVOUS AT FIRST BUT SAYS IT’S NOW HER FAVORITE THING TO DO AT CAMP:

OC……….IT WILL BE FINE. :07

LIBERTO SAYS DAIRY QUEEN, WOMEN UNITED AND MID AMERICAN ENERGY PROVIDED SUPPORT FOR THE SWING’S INSTALLATION.

THE SWING IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENTALS TO LOCAL COMPANIES AND SERVICE GROUPS.