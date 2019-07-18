LIENWAIVERS RECEIVES STATE SMALL BUSINESS AWARD

A Sioux City business has been honored as the state’s July Business of the Month.

Lienwaivers.io will receive the SBDC’s statewide Award.

The company is a platform to manage construction payments, and was formed in January of 2016 after the founders connected at a Sioux City business networking event.

The founders worked in different industries, and came together to build a comprehensive technology solution to the lien waiver and payment process for construction projects.

Since their launch, lienwaivers.io has worked with more than 22,000 contractors nationwide.

The small business administration award will be presented on July 25th at their offices in downtown Sioux City.