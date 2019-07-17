NEBRASKA DEBUTS NEW JOB RECRUITING WEBSITE

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts welcomed state leaders and over 450 community leaders and economic development professionals Wednesday to his annual Governor’s Summit on Economic Development in Lincoln.

This year’s summit focused on the theme of workforce development.

Ricketts unveiled a new website, www.thegoodlifeiscalling.com, to recruit talent to Nebraska

Its purpose is to inspire people to choose Nebraska as a place to live, work, and raise a family.

Attendees took part in a variety of breakout sessions ranging from skilled labor availability to workforce housing.

Over 60 panelists and speakers participated in the day’s sessions.

Ricketts says this year’s summit broke previous attendance records and that the strong participation from the state’s business and economic development leaders demonstrates their commitment to growing Nebraska.”