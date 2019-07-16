MISSOURI RIVER RUNOFF CONTINUES HIGHER THAN NORMAL

A spokesman for the U-S Army Corps of Engineers say runoff into the upper Missouri River basin for 2019 is nearly double its average.

The latest data from the Corps says 38-point-three million acre feet of runoff has been recorded in the basin above Sioux City as of July 1st, contributing to continued flooding downstream.

The chief of the Corps Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, John Remus,says current projections call for the second-highest yearly runoff total in the history of Missouri River recordkeeping.

OC….120 YEAR RECORD :15

The forecast amount would be second only to 2011, when 61 million acre feet of runoff was recorded.

Remus says the reservoirs in the upper basin designed for flood control storage are nearly full.

OC….OCCUPIED :13

Remus says the Corps is anticipating getting some additional flood control storage back in Montana and Wyoming in the near future, which will bring additional water to dams in North Dakota and South Dakota.

OC….WEEK OR SO :14

Releases from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota — the lowest dam on the system — remain at nearly twice their normal levels due to the increased runoff.

Radio Iowa