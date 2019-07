LOCAL EVENTS TO COMMEMORATE FLIGHT 232 30TH ANNIVERSARY

TWO EVENTS TO COMMEMORATE THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CRASH OF UNITED AIRLINES PASSENGER FLIGHT 232 IN SIOUX CITY ARE BEING HELD THIS WEEK.

THE AIRLINER CARRYING 296 PEOPLE FROM DENVER TO CHICAGO CRASHED IN SIOUX CITY ON JULY 19TH, 1989 FROM HYDRAULIC FAILURE.

112 PEOPLE LOST THEIR LIVES WHILE 184 PEOPLE SURVIVED.

ON THURSDAY AT NOON AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM, CURATOR MATT ANDERSON WILL PRESENT A PROGRAM ON THE CRASH AND THE RESPONSE OF HUNDREDS OF SIOUXLANDERS TO HELP THE VICTIMS WHO SURVIVED THE ACCIDENT.

THE PROGRAM IS PART OF THE MUSEUM’S HISTORY AT HIGH NOON SERIES.

THEN ON FRIDAY, THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION ON EXPEDITION COURT NEAR SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT WILL HOST AN OPEN HOUSE FROM 10AM-7PM.

THE MUSEUM IS HOME TO AN EXHIBIT DEDICATED TO THE CRASH AND RESPONSE ALONG WITH THE POINT OF IMPACT ON RUNWAY 22 JUST OUTSIDE THE BUILDING.

IN THE EVENING, MUSEUM STAFF WILL CONNECT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANT AND ORIGINAL CREW MEMBER, SUSAN WHITE, VIA FACEBOOK LIVE AND SKYPE.