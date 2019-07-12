THREE JUDGES WILL DECIDE IF AUBREY TRAIL RECEIVES DEATH PENALTY

Aubrey Trail has waived his right to have a jury decide whether he’s eligible for the death penalty.

A Nebraska jury found the 52-year-old Trail guilty of first degree murder Wednesday in the killing and dismembering of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln.

Trail opted Thursday to have the death penalty portion of his case sent directly to a three-judge panel, which will determine whether he gets death or life in prison.

Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway weeks after her disappearance.

She was reported missing two days after she had gone on a Tinder date with Trail’s 25-year-old girlfriend, Bailey Boswell.

Boswell is also charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting trial.