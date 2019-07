SORENSEN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO THEFT CHARGES

THE FORMER CITY CLERK OF WESTFIELD, IOWA HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CRIMINAL CHARGES ALLEGING THAT SHE STOLE OVER $10,000 IN CITY FUNDS.

50-YEAR-OLD ANGELA SORENSEN IS CHARGED WITH WITH 1ST DEGREE THEFT AND ONGOING CRIMINAL ACTIVITY.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE THAT SORENSEN TOOK THE MONEY WHEN SHE SERVED AS CITY CLERK OF WESTFIELD FROM JANUARY OF 2013 THROUGH SEPTEMBER OF 2017.

A STATE AUDIT DETERMINED DURING THAT TIME PERIOD THAT NEARLY $40,000 IN CITY RECEIPTS HAD NOT BEEN DEPOSITED AND OVER $28,000 IN FUNDS WERE IMPROPERLY DISBURSED.

THE AUDIT FOUND SEVERAL SPECIFIC ACTS OF MISAPPROPRIATION ATTRIBUTED TO SORENSEN INCLUDING $13,679 IN EXCESS WAGES AND OVER $4200 IN UNAUTHORIZED CHECKS ISSUED TO HER.

SORENSEN IS FREE ON BOND.

A TRIAL DATE HAS NOT BEEN SET.