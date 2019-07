TRAFFIC HAS BEEN SLOW GOING THROUGH THURSDAY ON INTERSTATE 29 NORTH FROM THE HAMILTON BOULEVARD EXIT INTO SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE REASON IS BRIDGE REPAIRS AT THE STATE LINE BEING PERFORMED BY THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION.

THAT HAS REDUCED NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC TO ONE LANE.

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY OFFICIALS SAY THE WORK WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MOST OF NEXT WEEK TO REPAIR THE DECK SEAL ON THE DRIVING LANE OF THE BRIDGE.

NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS THROUGH NEXT WEEK.