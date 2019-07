SACRED HEART SCHOOL BEGINS NEW PLAYGROUND PROJECT

NEARLY 400 STUDENTS AT SIOUX CITY’S SACRED HEART CATHOLIC SCHOOL WILL HAVE A NEW PLAYGROUND AREA WHEN THEY RETURN TO CLASSES IN THE FALL.

CONSTRUCTION IS UNDERWAY FOR THE NEW PLAYGROUND THAT SCHOOL PRINCIPAL KATE CONNEALEY SAYS WILL HAVE NEW MODERN AMENITIES THAT THE CURRENT PLAY AREA DOES NOT:

THE HILL BEHIND THE SCHOOL IS BEING LEVELED TO PROVIDE THE SPACE FOR THE NEW PLAY AREA.

DUSTIN LIEBER OF LIEBER CONSTRUCTION IS DONATING HIS COMPANY’S RESOURCES TO HELP CREATE THE PLAYGROUND, REMOVING 40,000 CUBIC YARDS OF DIRT:

A SMALL SOCCER FIELD AND A BASKETBALL COURT WILL EVENTUALLY BE ADDED TO THE PLAYGROUND AREA BY THE SPRING OF 2020.