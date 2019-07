LOCAL 7 FIREFIGHTERS DONATE TO ST. FLORIAN’S BURN CAMP

THE ST. FLORIAN’S FIRE AND BURN FOUNDATION RECEIVED A MAJOR CONTRIBUTION FROM SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS TO HELP FUND EFFORTS TO ASSIST BURN SURVIVORS IN THEIR RECOVERY FROM INJURIES.

FIREFIGHTER DEREK TROBAUGH PRESENTED A CHECK WEDNESDAY TO THE ST. FLORIAN’S BURN CAMP LOCATED AT CAMP FOSTER IN SPIRIT LAKE:

OC………$62,000. :11

AN ANONYMOUS DONOR HAD PLEDGED UP TO $100,000 IN MATCHING FUNDS, AND SIOUX CITY’S LOCAL SEVEN FIREFIGHTERS UNION RAISED OVER HALF OF THAT AMOUNT.

TROBAUGH SAYS A LOT OF LOCAL DONORS PITCHED IN TO HELP:

OC………HELP US OUT. ;12

THE ST. FLORIANS FOUNDATION WAS CREATED IN SIOUX CITY IN 1993 BY THE FIREFIGHTERS UNION LOCAL SEVEN AND BURN NURSES AT ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL.