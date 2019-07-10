AUBREY TRAIL FOUND GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER

Aubrey Trail has been found guilty of first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder in the 2017 death of Sidney Loofe.

A Saline County jury needed just over 2 1/2 hours of deliberations to find the 52-year-old Trail guilty of killing and dismembering the 24-year-old woman.

Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her November 2017 disappearance.

Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, were both charged with first-degree murder.

Boswell is still awaiting trial in the case.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson released a statement after the verdict that he was pleased with the determination of the jury in the decision.

Peterson says his office offers their sympathy again to the Loofe family, hoping the system of justice provides some form of solace to them for their loss of their daughter Sydney.

Aubrey Trail could be sentenced to death in the case.

On Thursday, a second phase of the trial will begin to determine if Trail’s actions qualify for the death penalty.

Updated 9:45pm 7/10/19

The jury has started deliberations in the Aubrey Trail murder trial in Wilber, Nebraska.

The jury got the case around 4pm Wednesday following closing arguments in the case.

On Tuesday, Trail, who is charged with killing and dismembering 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, changed his version of events.

Trail testified that his previous stories about a multi-partner sexual fantasy being filmed in an apartment bedroom were just lies.

He maintained that the death of Loofe during rough sex was an accident.

Trail said he made up stories, including one about killing 14 other people, to throw investigators off track in hopes that Loofe’s body wouldn’t be found or that he could talk his way out of prosecution.

He and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, are charged with first-degree murder.

Loofe’s body parts were found in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her November 2017 disappearance.

Boswell is awaiting trial.