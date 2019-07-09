SOUTH DAKOTA REPORTS MAJOR DECLINE IN ABORTIONS

South Dakota reports a major decline in the number of abortions performed in the state.

The Department of Health’s annual report shows a 23% decline in the procedures in 2018 compared to the previous year, which is the sharpest one-year decline in a decade.

The report shows 382 induced abortions were performed in the state in 2018, compared to 497 in 2017.

Nearly 78% involved South Dakota residents, and 29% – or 112 procedures – involved women ages 20 to 24.

Nearly 11%, or 41 abortions, were given to women 35 and older.

Ten abortions involved girls 17 and younger.

The decline last year follows a downward trend for abortions in South Dakota in the last decade.

The report says there’s a 55% decrease in the number of procedures from 2008 to 2018.

AP