SIOUX CITY BOAT CLUB BACK IN BUSINESS AFTER SPRING FLOODS

AFTER A SPRING OF FRUSTRATION CAUSED BY HIGH RIVER LEVELS AND FLOODING, MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY BOAT CLUB ARE FINALLY ABLE TO GET BACK OUT ON THE WATER.

SPOKESMAN DENNIS BUTLER SAYS THE DOCKS HAVE BEEN REINSTALLED:

THE DOCKS HAD BEEN REMOVED BECAUSE OF THE HIGH RIVER LEVELS.

BUTLER SAYS OTHER REPAIRS HAD TO BE MADE:

AND BUTLER SAYS NOW THAT THE CLUB IS BACK IN FULL OPERATIONS, A LOT OF THINGS ARE PLANNED FOR THE REST OF THE SUMMER:

BUTLER SAYS IT’S NOT TOO LATE TO JOIN THE BOAT CLUB FOR THE BALANCE OF THE SUMMER.

THERE’S THREE MEMBERSHIP TYPES, DOCKER, WHERE YOU OWN A DOCK, AN IN AND OUT MEMBERSHIP AND A SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP.