STILL TIME TO VOLUNTEER FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK

It is not too late to volunteer for this year’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park festival.

Volunteers are needed to assist with all aspects of the festival, and shifts are available on Friday, July 5th, Saturday July 6th, and Sunday July 7th.

To sign up, plan to attend the volunteer meeting on Tuesday, July 2nd, at 7pm in front of the bandshell at Grandview Park.

The 29th annual Saturday in the Park festival is next Saturday, July 6th, from noon until 10:30pm.

This year’s featured Main Stage headliners are George Thorogood & The Destroyers, and Flo Rida.