DAKOTA CITY CELEBRATES COTTONWOOD DAYS

DAKOTA CITY IS CELEBRATING COTTONWOOD DAYS THIS WEEKEND.

THERE’S PLENTY OF ACTIVITIES INCLUDING BOUNCE HOUSE AND KIDS ACTIVITIES IN THE COTTONWOOD COVE PARK FOLLOWED BY A MOVIE AT 9PM TONIGHT.

SATURDAY THERE’S A PARADE AT 10AM FROM THE AMERICAN LEGION HALL THROUGH TOWN ENDING AT COTTONWOOD COVE, FOLLOWED BY A CAR SHOW.

THERE’S SAND VOLLEYBALL AT 11AM, AND CORNHOLE AND HORSESHOE TOURNAMENTS PLUS WATER FIGHTS AT WATERMELON EATING CONTESTS IN THE AFTERNOON.

A STREET DANCE AND BEER GARDEN BEGINS AT 9PM SATURDAY NIGHT.

ON SUNDAY THE AMERICAN LEGION HOSTS A BREAKFAST AT 8AM AT THE LEGION HALL AND A CHURCH SERVICE AT THE METHODIST CHURCH AT 10:45.