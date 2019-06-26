NEW BRIAR CLIFF NURSING PROGRAM TO KEY ON MENTAL HEALTH CARE

Briar Cliff University’s Department of Nursing will offer a new program designed to help fill a critical shortage in health care.

University President Rachelle Karstens says Briar Cliff will offer a Master of Science in Nursing: Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program:

OC…….that they need. ;15

Dr. Susan Beidler chairs the nursing department at Briar Cliff:

OC……..with mental illness. :16

Kathy Roberts of Siouxland Mental Health’s “Friendship House” says the new program will help fill an important need:

OC……….help our community. :14

The new program will begin this fall.