NEW BRIAR CLIFF NURSING PROGRAM TO KEY ON MENTAL HEALTH CARE

Briar Cliff University’s Department of Nursing will offer a new program designed to help fill a critical shortage in health care.
University President Rachelle Karstens says Briar Cliff will offer a Master of Science in Nursing: Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program:
Dr. Susan Beidler chairs the nursing department at Briar Cliff:
Kathy Roberts of Siouxland Mental Health’s “Friendship House” says the new program will help fill an important need:
The new program will begin this fall.