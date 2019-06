LE MARS COMPANY LATEST TO SUE BIG OX ENERGY

A LE MARS BASED COMPANY IS THE LATEST TO FILE A LAWSUIT AGAINST BIG OX ENERGY.

ANTHONY’S PIT AND LAGOON IS SUING BIG OX ALLEGING BREACH OF CONTRACT FOR UNPAID TRANSPORTATION SERVICES PROVIDED TO BIG OX TOTALING $30,860.

THE LAWSUIT FILED IN DAKOTA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ALSO ASKS FOR INTEREST, FEES AND COSTS INCURRED IN FEBRUARY AND MARCH ALONG WITH ATTORNEY’S FEES AND COURT COSTS.

BIG OX CEASED PRODUCTION AS OF MAY 1ST IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY AFTER THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY DECLINED TO RENEW THEIR WASTEWATER PERMIT.