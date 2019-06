GOLFERS RAISED OVER $6500 FOR THE SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY AT A SPECIAL EVENT LAST FRIDAY AT TWO RIVERS GOLF COURSE.

THE SEVENTH ANNUAL UNDER FORE-TEE SCRAMBLE RAISED FUNDS FOR THE AGENCY’S IMAGINATION LIBRARY.

THAT INITIATIVE PROVIDES AGE APPROPRIATE BOOKS TO PRE-SCHOOLERS WHICH ARE MAILED TO THE CHILDREN’S HOMES AT NO COST TO THE FAMILY.

THE MONEY RAISED WILL SUPPLY 2618 BOOKS FOR CHILDREN TAKING PART IN THE PROGRAM.