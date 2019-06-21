CAMP HIGH HOPES RIB FEST BRINGS FOOD & FUN TO BATTERY PARK

There will be great eating and family fun in Battery Park outside the Hard Rock Casino on Saturday.

That’s the site of Camp High Hopes’ annual Rib Fest fundraiser.

Events spokesperson Sarah Morgan says the event raises funds to help send kids and adults with disabilities and special needs to Camp High Hopes:

OC……….Camp High Hopes. :17

This year, 17 teams are cooking ribs and chicken for the public to taste and enjoy in this KCBS sanctioned event:

OC………BBQ in Siouxland. :19

And along with live music, there’s some fun and games:

OC………..to come back. :14

The gates open at 11am and the event wraps up at 4pm.