BARRY MANILOW GRANT TO PROVIDE NEW INSTRUMENTS TO SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOLS

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS RECEIVED A BOOST TO ITS MUSIC DEPARTMENTS THANKS TO POP SINGER BARRY MANILOW.

THE DISTRICT SUBMITTED A VIDEO TO MANILOW’S MUSIC PROJECT TO ATTEMPT TO WIN A GRANT FOR NEW BAND INSTRUMENTS.

MANILOW MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT IN LAS VEGAS AND AWARDED SIOUX CITY ONE OF THE TOP PRIZES:

OC………WORTH OF MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS. :10

MANILOW, WHO HAS PERFORMED TWICE IN SIOUX CITY OVER HIS CAREER, SAID HE WAS MOVED BY THE VIDEOS HE RECEIVED FROM THE SCHOOLS:

OC……..MUSIC CLASSES. :24

ALL OF THE HIGH SCHOOLS THAT ENTERED WERE COMPETING FOR THE TOP PRIZE OF $100,000 FOR NEW INSTRUMENTS.