INTERSTATE 29 RE-OPENS IN IOWA AND MISSOURI

Interstate 29 between St. Joseph Missouri and U.S.34 (near Glenwood) has reopened to traffic after being closed for the second time this spring due to flooding.

I-29 exit ramps remain closed from the Missouri border to south of U.S. 34.

Along that Iowa section of I-29, a 12-foot width restriction will be in place as well as intermittent lane closures due to flood repairs.

Traffic will restricted to one lane in some stretches between St. Joseph and Interstate 80.

The nearest available services can be found east on U.S. 34 in the city of Glenwood, Iowa

Flood-related closures continue on U.S. 34 (west of I-29), Iowa 2, Iowa 275 and Iowa 333.