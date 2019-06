LOCAL WATCH PARTY PLANNED FOR TRUMP RE-ELECTION ANNOUNCEMENT

WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICANS WILL HOST A WATCH PARTY TONIGHT FOR PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S 2020 PRESIDENTIAL RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN KICKOFF.

THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE WHEELHOUSE BAR AND GRILL LOCATED AT 4501 SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE FROM 6:30-9:30 PM.

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS SET TO KICK OFF HIS RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN WITH A RALLY TONIGHT IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA.

CAMPAIGN ADVISERS SAY TRUMP WILL SEEK TO CONNECT HIS FIRST TERM TO THE GOALS HE HOPES TO ACHIEVE WITH FOUR MORE YEARS AS PRESIDENT.

THERE’S NO ENTRY FEE OR RESERVATION REQUIRED AT THE WATCH PARTY EVENT.