WEST 3RD STREET NEAR HARD ROCK TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE NEXT WEEK

Construction at the Hard Rock Casino and Tyson Events Center Parking Garage Project will result in a street closure next week.

The City’s Engineering Division says 3rd Street between Wesley Parkway and Pearl Street will be closed beginning Tuesday, June 18th.

The street should re-open to traffic eight days later on Wednesday, June 26th, depending on the weather.

Detours will be posted for both east and westbound traffic.