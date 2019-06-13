TIME CAPSULE MARKS LE MARS SESQUICENTENNIAL

Not only is Le Mars celebrating Ice Cream Days this week, the Plymouth County community is also 150 years old.

A sesquicentennial time capsule was buried Wednesday night next to two other time capsules from the Centennial and 125th year celebrations.

Rich Ziettlow co-chairs the Sesquicentennial Committee and says a variety of contemporary items were placed inside the 2019 time capsule:

He says several pieces of original local art were also put inside the capsule.

Ziettlow says the new capsule and its predecessors will be in the ground for a hundred years.

Ziettlow says he wishes the people living in Le Mars during the first 50 years would have thought about assembling a time capsule.

He says it would have been interesting to see what Le Mars was like during the initial golden anniversary of the community.

However, no such time capsule exists.