Home Local News TIME CAPSULE MARKS LE MARS SESQUICENTENNIAL

TIME CAPSULE MARKS LE MARS SESQUICENTENNIAL

By
Woody Gottburg
-
20
0
SHARE

Not only is Le Mars celebrating Ice Cream Days this week, the Plymouth County community is also 150 years old.

A sesquicentennial time capsule was buried Wednesday night next to two other time capsules from the Centennial and 125th year celebrations.

Rich Ziettlow co-chairs the Sesquicentennial Committee and says a variety of contemporary items were placed inside the 2019 time capsule:

OC………put in as well. ;23

He says several pieces of original local art were also put inside the capsule.

Ziettlow says the new capsule and its predecessors will be in the ground for a hundred years.

OC……everybody put in. :26

Ziettlow says he wishes the people living in Le Mars during the first 50 years would have thought about assembling a time capsule.

He says it would have been interesting to see what Le Mars was like during the initial golden anniversary of the community.

However, no such time capsule exists.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR