LE MARS BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT AGREES TO PLEA DEAL

The suspect charged in a Le Mars bank robbery back in December has pleaded guilty to two counts in a plea deal in his case.

32-year-old Phillip White entered guilty pleas to Bank Robbery By Force Or Violence and Interference With Commerce By Threat or Violence in U.S. District Court.

Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

A sentencing date has not been set in the case.

Prosecutors say White robbed the Iowa State Bank in Le Mars on December 12th, taking $16,190 from a bank employee.

A co-defendant, Karen Merrick, allegedly drove a U-Haul van as the getaway vehicle.

She is also charged with Bank Robbery By Force Or Violence.

Merrick has pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Her trial has been continued until August 5th.