IRGC APPROVES HARD ROCK CASINO SPORTS BETTING PROPOSAL

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS APPROVED THE SIOUX CITY HARD ROCK CASINO’S PROPOSAL TO CREATE A SPORTS BETTING AREA IN THEIR FACILITY.

THE HARD ROCK’S PLAN WOULD CONVERT AROUND 400 SQUARE FEET OF THEIR WINE BAR AND HIGH LIMIT BETTING AREA INTO THEIR SPORTS BOOK.

THE AREA WOULD HAVE FOUR BETTING WINDOWS.

THE COST OF THE REMODEL IS PROJECTED TO BE $895,000 AND IS EXPECTED TO TAKE EIGHT WEEKS TO COMPLETE.

THE REMODELING WILL BEGIN ON MONDAY WITH SPORTS BETTING EXPECTED TO BEGIN AT HARD ROCK LATE THIS SUMMER.