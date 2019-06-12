NEW CHARGE FILED AGAINST RAY AVILA BY WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY

A new charge has been added against a Sioux City man who was arrested in Mexico at the end of May on an involuntary manslaughter warrant.

The Woodbury County Attorney has now charged 24-year-old Ray Avila with Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

Avila was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault causing serious injury in a July 2018 fatal assault on 4th Street in downtown Sioux City.

31-year-old Peter Johnson of Sioux City died days after Avila allegedly punched him in the head.

Johnson fell and struck his head on the concrete.

Avila remains held in the Woodbury County Jail on $50,000 bond.