TRI-STATE AREA FARMERS STILL BEHIND ON SPRING PLANTING

Farmers in Iowa and Nebraska finally got a break in the weather last week to catch up on planting, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture says both states remain significantly behind average seasons in crop development.

The USDA reported Monday that Iowa farmers have now planted 93% of the corn crop, about three weeks behind the five-year average.

In Nebraska, 94% of corn is planted, compared with the average of 99%.

For soybeans, the Iowa crop is 70% planted, about 17 days behind the average for this time of year.

Nebraska farmers have planted 79% of the soybean crop, behind the 94% average.

Only 55% of the crop has emerged, well behind the 80% average.

South Dakota farmers are still well behind on their corn planting after a wet spring.

Corn planted was 64 percent, compared with 100 percent last year and a five-year average of 99 percent.

Only 34 percent of corn has emerged, well behind last year’s and the average pace.

Soybean planting also remains well behind, with only 43 percent compared with 95 percent last year and 93 percent average.

Only 11 percent of soybeans have emerged.