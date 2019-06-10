BOYS & GIRLS CLUB MEMBERS TO LEARN FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Sioux City Fire Rescue and the local Boys and Girls Club are partnering in a new program for club high school age students.

Fire Chief Tom Everett says ten club members are taking part in the first Junior Fire Academy:

Participating students will meet the next ten Mondays and do many of the things that a firefighter does each day:

Boys & Girls Club Director Eldon Bensen says it’s a great opportunity for their high school age members:

Chief Everett’s wife Tracy is also funding a scholarship for one of the students who wishes to begin a career as a firefighter or an E-M-T.