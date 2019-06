SNEAKY’S RAISES NEARLY $133,000 FOR WARMING SHELTER

SNEAKY’S CHICKEN CELEBRATED ITS 40TH ANNIVERSARY IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY NIGHT BY GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY IN A BIG WAY.

THE RESTAURANT OPERATED BY DAVE FERRIS AND HIS FAMILY AND STAFF HELD A COMMUNITY PARTY AT THE COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS EVENTS CENTER TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE WARMING SHELTER.

THAT EFFORT INCLUDED A FREE WILL OFFERING FOR DINNER, A RAFFLE AND SILENT AUCTION.

FERRIS HAD HOPED TO RAISE $90,000 FOR THE SHELTER BUT FAR SURPASSED THAT GOAL.

THE SNEAKY’S STAFF PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $132,943.93 TO WARMING SHELTER DIRECTOR JOE TWIDWELL.

THE SNEAKY’S STAFF EXTENDS A BIG THANK YOU TO ITS CUSTOMERS AND STAFF FOR THEIR SUPPORT.