MISSOURI RIVER CLOSED TO BOAT TRAFFIC

THE ONGOING HIGH WATER ON THE MISSOURI RIVER HAS RESULTED IN THE U.S. COAST GUARD AND ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS CLOSING THE RIVER TO ALL BOAT TRAFFIC EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

THE MISSOURI RIVER IS CLOSED TO ALL NAVIGATION TRAFFIC FROM ST. LOUIS TO NORTH OF SIOUX CITY AT MILE MARKER 750.

THE AGENCIES SAY VESSEL TRAFFIC MAY CAUSE DAMAGE TO OR OVERTOPPING OF FLOOD LEVEES.

THERE IS ALSO A HAZARD FROM DRIFTING OBJECTS IN THE HIGH WATER.

THE RIVER WILL BE CLOSED INDEFINITELY UNTIL THE LEVEL RECEDES.

THAT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAPPEN FOR WEEKS AS RELEASES FROM YANKTON’S GAVINS POINT DAM WILL CONTINUE AT 75,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND THROUGH AT LEAST THE END OF THIS MONTH.