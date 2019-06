ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER ACCIDENT IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY EARLY THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS A PASSERBY DISCOVERED A VEHICLE IN A DITCH IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF GRUNDY AVENUE AROUND 5:30AM.

A MALE VICTIM WAS IN THE VEHICLE.

FIRST RESPONDERS TO THE ACCIDENT SAY THE VICTIM WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.