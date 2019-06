TRAFFIC WAS BACKED UP ON HIGHWAY 75 SOUTH OF HINTON BECAUSE OF A MULTI-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN THE ROAD CONSTRUCTION ZONE.

AUTHORITIES SAY A SEMI AND A JEEP COLLIDED IN THE TWO LANE CONSTRUCTION ZONE WHERE TRAFFIC WAS HEAD TO HEAD.

AS MANY AS THREE OTHER VEHICLES MAY HAVE ALSO BEEN INVOLVED.

THERE’S NO WORD ON INJURIES AT THIS TIME.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE DETOURING TRAFFIC AROUND HINTON.

