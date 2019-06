TWO JUVENILES CHARGED IN THEFT OF PIZZA DRIVER’S VEHICLE

TWO JUVENILES WERE ARRESTED SUNDAY AFTER ALLEGEDLY ROBBING A PIZZA DELIVERY MAN IN MORNINGSIDE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE 2300 BLOCK OF SOUTH NICOLLET AROUND 4 P.M. SUNDAY FOR A THEFT OF A MOTOR VEHICLE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY A JUVENILE MALE HAD PLACED AN ORDER TO DOMINOS PIZZA FOR A DELIVERY AT THAT ADDRESS.

WHEN THE DELIVERY DRIVER ARRIVED, A JUVENILE MALE DISPLAYED A BLACK HANDGUN AND TOLD THE DRIVER TO GIVE HIM HIS MONEY AND KEYS.

THE JUVENILE AND A FEMALE COMPANION FLED IN THE PIZZA DRIVER’S VEHICLE AND WERE APPREHENDED BY SERGEANT BLUFF POLICE A SHORT TIME LATER.

THE TWO JUVENILES WERE CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE ROBBERY, 2ND DEGREE THEFT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT AND THEFT IN THE 5TH DEGREE.