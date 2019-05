PERSON SHOT BY UNKNOWN ASSAILANT ON ROSS STREET

A PERSON WALKING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE TUESDAY NIGHT SAYS HE WAS SHOT IN THE ARM BY A MASKED ASSAILANT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE VICTIM TOLD THEM HE WAS WALKING IN THE 1500 BLOCK OF ROSS STREET AROUND 11 P.M. WHEN HE WAS APPROACHED BY THREE MASKED INDIVIDUALS, WITH ONE DISPLAYING A RIFLE.

THE VICTIM FLED ON FOOT AND WAS SHOT IN THE ARM.

HE THEN WENT TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT AND POLICE WERE CALLED BY HOSPITAL STAFF.

POLICE SAY THE INJURY DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE LIFE-THREATENING.

THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM DOES NOT WANT TO PRESS CHARGES, SO THE INVESTIGATION OF THE SHOOTING HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED.