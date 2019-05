MAN STABBED IN 3800 BLOCK OF 4TH AVENUE

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A STABBING THAT TOOK PLACE EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING IN THE 3800 BLOCK OF 4TH AVENUE.

THE MALE VICTIM TOLD POLICE THAT HE AWOKE SHORTLY BEFORE 1AM TO THE SOUND OF SOMEONE TRYING TO BREAK INTO HIS CAR IN AN ALLEY.

THE VICTIM SAYS HE APPROACHED THE SUSPECT TO AN ATTEMPT TO SCARE HIM AWAY.

THE SUSPECT THEN STABBED THE VICTIM IN THE LEG AND FLED ON FOOT.

THE VICTIM DROVE HIMSELF TO MERCY ONE AND POLICE WERE THEN NOTIFIED OF THE STABBING.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE INJURY DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE LIFE THREATENING.