DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERTS RETURN TO FRIDAY NIGHTS

OUTDOOR CONCERTS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ARE MOVING BACK TO FRIDAY NIGHTS.

RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS THE DOWNTOWN LIVE SUMMER MUSIC SERIES WILL AGAIN BE HELD ON THE GREEN OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM:

OC……….JUNE 14TH . :11

PROMOTER BRENT STOCKTON SAYS JON WAYNE AND THE PAIN, WHO PREVIOUSLY PLAYED AT SATURDAY IN THE PARK, ARE THE OPENING HEADLINER:

OC……..LIKE BONAROO. ;16

OTHER ACTS INCLUDE ROANOKE ON JUNE 21ST, THE HAYMAKERS ON JUNE 28TH, THE IGUANAS ON JULY 12TH AND THE TAYLOR SCOTT BAND JULY 26TH.

A CHRISTIAN MUSIC ACT YET TO BE ANNOUNCED WILL PERFORM JULY 19TH.

TICKETS FOR THE CONCERT SERIES WILL REMAIN AT JUST THREE DOLLARS AND MAY BE PURCHASED AT THE GATE.

BRIGHTSIDE CAFE WILL HAVE FOOD AVAILABLE FOR SALE AND BEVERAGES THROUGH KINSETH HOSPITALITY.