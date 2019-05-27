DEFENSE FILES CLOSING STATEMENTS IN TRAN WALKER MURDER TRIAL

The defense attorney in the double murder bench trial of 19-year-old Tran Walker of Sioux City has filed closing arguments in the case.

The defense had ten days following the filing of closing statements by the Woodbury County Attorney’s office to respond and filed their briefs at the end of last week.

Assistant County Attorney Mark Campbell now has a week to respond to the defense filing.

Following that, Judge Tod Deck will weigh all the evidence presented and render a verdict in the case.

Walker is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his ex-girlfriend, 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and a mutual acquaintance, 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. in January of 2018.