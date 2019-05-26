TWO INJURED IN BROWN’S LAKE BOATING ACCIDENT

Two people were injured in a boating accident on Brown’s Lake Saturday afternoon.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s office says rescuers were dispatched at Bigelow Park just before 4pm.

Authorities say a boat was towing a 17-year-old female and 39-year-old man on a tube on the lake.

The boat swung around and the victims were apparently pushed into another boat that was stationary.

Both sustained serious injuries.

One victim was taken by helicopter to Mercy One Hospital, the other by ambulance.

Their names have not been released.