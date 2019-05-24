REYNOLDS SIGNS SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX BILL EXTENSION

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the bill to extend Iowa’s one cent school infrastructure sales tax through the year 2051.

Reynolds signed the measure in ceremonies Friday in Sioux City at their public school’s Career Academy:

OC………happy to sign it. :09

The measure also allocates a million dollars to help fund Career Academies such as Sioux City’s, which help high school students learn and train in specific career paths:

OC……had asked for. :13

Governor Reynolds visited with students about their Career Academy experience.

Jonah Snieder and Colby East are juniors at East High School:

OC……….stuff like that. ;20

Sioux City School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says the local district was the first in the state to initiate the one cent tax:

OC…….legislation for schools. ;18

Dr. Gausman says nearly $400 million dollars has been raised locally for new school projects since the tax was first implemented.