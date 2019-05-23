SUSPECT IN FATAL 4TH STREET ASSAULT ARRESTED IN MEXICO

U.S. Marshals have arrested a Sioux City man on an involuntary manslaughter warrant in connection with a July 2018 fatal assault on 4th Street in Sioux City.

An investigation conducted by the U.S. Marshals with the assistance of the Sioux City and South Sioux City Police Departments, as well as tips from the community has resulted in the arrest of 24-year-old Ray Avila of Sioux City.

The Marshals determined that Avila had fled to Mexico by bus in the days following the violent assault.

Their search ended in Jalisco, Mexico, where Avila had family connections and was thought to have been hiding.

Mexican authorities located and arrested Avila Monday evening .

Avila will be transported back to Woodbury County to face charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault causing serious injury, with each charge carrying a possible sentence of five years incarceration.