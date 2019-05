SIOUX CITY COUPLE CHARGED WITH EIGHT COUNTS OF ANIMAL ABUSE

A SIOUX CITY COUPLE IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES OF ALLEGEDLY MISTREATING THEIR DOGS, WHICH WERE FOUND LIVING IN FILTH IN A CONFINED SPACE.

32-YEAR-OLD BLAKE DANDURAND AND 31-YEAR-OLD JAMIE DANDURAND ARE EACH CHARGED WITH EIGHT COUNTS OF ANIMAL ABUSE.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT THE EIGHT DOGS WERE FOUND ON APRIL 11TH LIVING IN A FOUR FOOT BY FOUR FOOT PEN IN THE MUD FLOOR CELLAR OF A HOME LOCATED AT 1412 VIRGINIA STREET.

THE DOGS WERE LIVING IN FILTHY CONDITIONS AND THEIR MATTED FUR WAS COVERED WITH FECES AND MUD.

THE DOGS HAD NO ROOM TO MOVE AND AN ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICER DESCRIBED THE SMELL IN THE CELLAR AS HORRIFIC.

THE DEFENDANT ADMITTED THAT THE DOGS WERE LET OUTSIDE ONLY 8-10 TIMES A YEAR.

ANIMAL RESCUE WORKERS HAD TO SHAVE THE DOGS BECAUSE THE FILTH CAKED ONTO THEIR FUR COULD NOT BE REMOVED.

ANIMAL CONTROL SAYS THAT THE DOGS WERE TREATED AND IN THE LAST MONTH HAVE ALL BEEN ADOPTED OUT TO GOOD HOMES.

THE DANDURAND’S ARE BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND EACH.