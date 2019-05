Congressman Steve King will be hosting a “Hornick Recognition Ceremony” on May 28th along with a town hall meeting in that community.

King will be specifically recognizing individual town residents and town officials for heroic actions they took to protect Hornick during this year’s flooding.

The ceremony will begin at 2:30p.m. with the town hall to follow at 3:15pm.

Both events are open to the public and will take place in the Hornick Town Hall located at 419 Main Street.