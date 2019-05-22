GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES TO INCREASE AGAIN

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says water releases from Gavins Point Dam are forecast to increase to 60,000 cubic feet per second beginning Thursday.

The decision comes after 2 to 5 inches of rain fell over central Nebraska and much of South Dakota over the last 2 to 5 days.

Because of the rain, inflows into Oahe, Big Bend, Fort Randall, and Gavins Point Dams have been increasing and causing pool levels to rise.

The forecast rise at Oahe Dam and Fort Randall Dam includes storing runoff in their exclusive flood control pools.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam will allow more water to pass through the system and slow the rise in the pool levels at those projects.