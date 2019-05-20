MORE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES TO CAMPAIGN IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK

Two more Democratic Presidential candidates will be campaigning in Sioux City this week.

Congressman John Delaney of Maryland will hold a meet and greet event Wednesday at noon in Rebo’s on Historic 4th Street.

Delaney has already visited all 99 of Iowa’s counties since announcing his run in July of 2017.

He has proposed creating a Department of Cyber Security plus announced a plan to create a new national service program and climate corps and to lower prescription drug prices.

Democratic U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California will hold a public town hall on Thursday at Morningside College at 5:45pm.

Doors will open in the Lincoln Business Center to the public at 5:15.

Harris is expected to discuss her proposal to close the gender pay gap by holding corporations accountable for equal pay.

She will also discuss her plan to give the average Iowa teacher a $12,200 raise by the end of her first term, her plans to combat climate change and to address the student debt crisis.